Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Jackson State 4-13, Texas So. 6-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Texas So. Tigers and the Jackson State Tigers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday at H&PE Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Texas So. comes in on three and Jackson State on four.

On Saturday, Texas So. beat Alcorn State 66-57.

Meanwhile, Jackson State earned a 79-70 victory over Prairie View on Saturday.

Texas So. has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-11 record this season. As for Jackson State, their win bumped their record up to 4-13.

Texas So. beat Jackson State 73-62 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Will Texas So. repeat their success, or does Jackson State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas So. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Jackson State.

  • Mar 14, 2024 - Texas So. 73 vs. Jackson State 62
  • Mar 02, 2024 - Texas So. 80 vs. Jackson State 70
  • Jan 22, 2024 - Jackson State 73 vs. Texas So. 64
  • Feb 25, 2023 - Jackson State 71 vs. Texas So. 69
  • Jan 16, 2023 - Texas So. 84 vs. Jackson State 82
  • Mar 09, 2022 - Texas So. 54 vs. Jackson State 50
  • Feb 26, 2022 - Texas So. 81 vs. Jackson State 66
  • Jan 17, 2022 - Jackson State 61 vs. Texas So. 58
  • Mar 12, 2021 - Texas So. 84 vs. Jackson State 81
  • Feb 15, 2020 - Texas So. 77 vs. Jackson State 74