Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Jackson State 4-13, Texas So. 6-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Texas So. Tigers and the Jackson State Tigers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday at H&PE Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Texas So. comes in on three and Jackson State on four.

On Saturday, Texas So. beat Alcorn State 66-57.

Meanwhile, Jackson State earned a 79-70 victory over Prairie View on Saturday.

Texas So. has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-11 record this season. As for Jackson State, their win bumped their record up to 4-13.

Texas So. beat Jackson State 73-62 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Will Texas So. repeat their success, or does Jackson State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas So. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Jackson State.