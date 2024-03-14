Who's Playing
Jackson State Tigers @ Texas So. Tigers
Current Records: Jackson State 15-16, Texas So. 14-15
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
What to Know
Texas So. has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Jackson State Tigers are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bartow Arena in a SWAC postseason contest. Texas So. might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Texas So. proved. They enjoyed a cozy 93-78 victory over the Panthers.
Meanwhile, Jackson State entered their tilt with Miss Valley State with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Tigers dodged a bullet on Saturday and finished off the Delta Devils 68-67.
The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-15 record this season. As for the Tigers, they pushed their record up to 15-16 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.
Texas So. beat Jackson State 80-70 when the teams last played last Saturday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas So. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Texas So. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Jackson State.
- Mar 02, 2024 - Texas So. 80 vs. Jackson State 70
- Jan 22, 2024 - Jackson State 73 vs. Texas So. 64
- Feb 25, 2023 - Jackson State 71 vs. Texas So. 69
- Jan 16, 2023 - Texas So. 84 vs. Jackson State 82
- Mar 09, 2022 - Texas So. 54 vs. Jackson State 50
- Feb 26, 2022 - Texas So. 81 vs. Jackson State 66
- Jan 17, 2022 - Jackson State 61 vs. Texas So. 58
- Mar 12, 2021 - Texas So. 84 vs. Jackson State 81
- Feb 15, 2020 - Texas So. 77 vs. Jackson State 74
- Jan 18, 2020 - Texas So. 77 vs. Jackson State 66