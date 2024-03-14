Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Jackson State 15-16, Texas So. 14-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

What to Know

Texas So. has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Jackson State Tigers are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bartow Arena in a SWAC postseason contest. Texas So. might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Texas So. proved. They enjoyed a cozy 93-78 victory over the Panthers.

Meanwhile, Jackson State entered their tilt with Miss Valley State with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Tigers dodged a bullet on Saturday and finished off the Delta Devils 68-67.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-15 record this season. As for the Tigers, they pushed their record up to 15-16 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Texas So. beat Jackson State 80-70 when the teams last played last Saturday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas So. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Texas So. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Jackson State.