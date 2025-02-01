Halftime Report

Texas So. and Prairie View have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 28-27, Texas So. has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Texas So. entered the contest having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Prairie View step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Prairie View 4-17, Texas So. 9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Texas So. is heading back home. They and the Prairie View Panthers will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at H&PE Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Tigers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Monday, Texas So. was able to grind out a solid win over Alabama State, taking the game 80-69.

Meanwhile, Prairie View's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight defeat. The matchup between them and Alabama A&M wasn't particularly close, with Prairie View falling 98-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Texas So. is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-11 record this season. As for Prairie View, their loss dropped their record down to 4-17.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Texas So. has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've been averaging only 27.8. Given Texas So.'s sizable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas So. strolled past Prairie View in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a score of 93-78. Does Texas So. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Prairie View turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Texas So. is a big 9.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas So. and Prairie View both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.