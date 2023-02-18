Who's Playing
Mississippi Valley State @ Texas Southern
Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 4-23; Texas Southern 9-17
What to Know
The Texas Southern Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Texas Southern and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Health & PE Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Southern Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Tigers proved too difficult a challenge. Texas Southern strolled past Southern with points to spare, taking the game 79-68.
Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 76-70 win.
The wins brought Texas Southern up to 9-17 and the Delta Devils to 4-23. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Tigers have only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 51st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Mississippi Valley State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 357th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Mississippi Valley State.
- Jan 09, 2023 - Mississippi Valley State 71 vs. Texas Southern 67
- Feb 19, 2022 - Texas Southern 79 vs. Mississippi Valley State 59
- Jan 10, 2022 - Texas Southern 95 vs. Mississippi Valley State 58
- Feb 23, 2021 - Texas Southern 82 vs. Mississippi Valley State 45
- Feb 22, 2020 - Texas Southern 94 vs. Mississippi Valley State 92
- Jan 25, 2020 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Mississippi Valley State 67
- Feb 25, 2019 - Texas Southern 92 vs. Mississippi Valley State 80
- Jan 28, 2019 - Texas Southern 65 vs. Mississippi Valley State 62
- Feb 17, 2018 - Texas Southern 72 vs. Mississippi Valley State 71
- Jan 20, 2018 - Texas Southern 91 vs. Mississippi Valley State 77
- Feb 20, 2017 - Texas Southern 92 vs. Mississippi Valley State 61
- Jan 23, 2017 - Mississippi Valley State 103 vs. Texas Southern 89
- Feb 20, 2016 - Texas Southern 98 vs. Mississippi Valley State 67
- Jan 23, 2016 - Texas Southern 75 vs. Mississippi Valley State 60