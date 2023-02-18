Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Texas Southern

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 4-23; Texas Southern 9-17

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Texas Southern and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Health & PE Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Southern Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Tigers proved too difficult a challenge. Texas Southern strolled past Southern with points to spare, taking the game 79-68.

Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 76-70 win.

The wins brought Texas Southern up to 9-17 and the Delta Devils to 4-23. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Tigers have only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 51st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Mississippi Valley State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 357th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas

Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Mississippi Valley State.