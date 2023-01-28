Who's Playing
Prairie View A&M @ Texas Southern
Current Records: Prairie View A&M 7-14; Texas Southern 7-14
What to Know
The Texas Southern Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Texas Southern and the Prairie View A&M Panthers will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Health & PE Center. The Tigers won both of their matches against Prairie View A&M last season (75-74 and 78-77) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The Alabama State Hornets typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Texas Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Texas Southern snuck past Alabama State with a 71-65 win.
Meanwhile, the Panthers came up short against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday, falling 67-59.
Texas Southern's victory lifted them to 7-14 while Prairie View A&M's defeat dropped them down to 7-14. We'll see if the Tigers can repeat their recent success or if Prairie View A&M bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas Southern have won ten out of their last 17 games against Prairie View A&M.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Prairie View A&M 77
- Jan 29, 2022 - Texas Southern 75 vs. Prairie View A&M 74
- Mar 13, 2021 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Prairie View A&M 61
- Feb 21, 2021 - Prairie View A&M 77 vs. Texas Southern 75
- Jan 11, 2021 - Prairie View A&M 71 vs. Texas Southern 67
- Feb 08, 2020 - Prairie View A&M 69 vs. Texas Southern 59
- Jan 11, 2020 - Texas Southern 71 vs. Prairie View A&M 67
- Mar 16, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 92 vs. Texas Southern 86
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas Southern 95 vs. Prairie View A&M 90
- Jan 12, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 79 vs. Texas Southern 73
- Mar 09, 2018 - Texas Southern 88 vs. Prairie View A&M 74
- Feb 03, 2018 - Prairie View A&M 96 vs. Texas Southern 82
- Jan 06, 2018 - Texas Southern 100 vs. Prairie View A&M 94
- Feb 04, 2017 - Texas Southern 74 vs. Prairie View A&M 61
- Jan 07, 2017 - Texas Southern 87 vs. Prairie View A&M 82
- Feb 06, 2016 - Prairie View A&M 59 vs. Texas Southern 55
- Jan 09, 2016 - Texas Southern 64 vs. Prairie View A&M 38