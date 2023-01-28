Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Texas Southern

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 7-14; Texas Southern 7-14

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Texas Southern and the Prairie View A&M Panthers will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Health & PE Center. The Tigers won both of their matches against Prairie View A&M last season (75-74 and 78-77) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Alabama State Hornets typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Texas Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Texas Southern snuck past Alabama State with a 71-65 win.

Meanwhile, the Panthers came up short against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday, falling 67-59.

Texas Southern's victory lifted them to 7-14 while Prairie View A&M's defeat dropped them down to 7-14. We'll see if the Tigers can repeat their recent success or if Prairie View A&M bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas

Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas

Series History

Texas Southern have won ten out of their last 17 games against Prairie View A&M.