Who's Playing

Southern @ Texas Southern

Current Records: Southern 4-9; Texas Southern 4-9

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers lost both of their matches to the Southern Jaguars last season on scores of 50-63 and 58-70, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Tigers and Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at Health & PE Center. Texas Southern will be strutting in after a win while Southern will be stumbling in from a loss.

The sound you heard this past Thursday was the absolute smackdown Texas Southern laid on the Huston-Tillotson Rams.

Meanwhile, Southern received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 80-62 to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Texas Southern is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The Tigers' victory brought them up to 4-9 while the Jaguars' defeat pulled them down to an identical 4-9. Texas Southern is 0-3 after wins this year, and Southern is 3-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas

Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a 3-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas Southern have won nine out of their last 15 games against Southern.