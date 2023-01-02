Who's Playing
Southern @ Texas Southern
Current Records: Southern 4-9; Texas Southern 4-9
What to Know
The Texas Southern Tigers lost both of their matches to the Southern Jaguars last season on scores of 50-63 and 58-70, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Tigers and Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at Health & PE Center. Texas Southern will be strutting in after a win while Southern will be stumbling in from a loss.
The sound you heard this past Thursday was the absolute smackdown Texas Southern laid on the Huston-Tillotson Rams.
Meanwhile, Southern received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 80-62 to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Texas Southern is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
The Tigers' victory brought them up to 4-9 while the Jaguars' defeat pulled them down to an identical 4-9. Texas Southern is 0-3 after wins this year, and Southern is 3-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas
Odds
The Tigers are a 3-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Texas Southern have won nine out of their last 15 games against Southern.
- Feb 14, 2022 - Southern 70 vs. Texas Southern 58
- Jan 03, 2022 - Southern 63 vs. Texas Southern 50
- Mar 06, 2021 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Southern 74
- Mar 05, 2020 - Southern 89 vs. Texas Southern 74
- Jan 04, 2020 - Texas Southern 77 vs. Southern 68
- Mar 12, 2019 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Southern 70
- Mar 09, 2019 - Southern 87 vs. Texas Southern 77
- Jan 07, 2019 - Texas Southern 77 vs. Southern 67
- Mar 01, 2018 - Texas Southern 90 vs. Southern 88
- Jan 01, 2018 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Southern 66
- Mar 04, 2017 - Texas Southern 82 vs. Southern 69
- Jan 04, 2017 - Texas Southern 82 vs. Southern 74
- Mar 11, 2016 - Southern 81 vs. Texas Southern 73
- Mar 03, 2016 - Southern 84 vs. Texas Southern 79
- Jan 02, 2016 - Texas Southern 88 vs. Southern 66