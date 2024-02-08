Halftime Report

Texas State is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Texas State leads 29-26 over the Mountaineers.

Texas State came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: App. State 19-4, Texas State 9-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas State will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Strahan Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Bobcats earned a 60-55 victory over the Golden Eagles. The win made it back-to-back wins for Texas State.

Meanwhile, App. State entered their tilt with the Eagles with seven consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with eight. The Mountaineers pulled ahead with a 85-84 photo finish over the Eagles. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Bobcats' win bumped their record up to 9-14. As for the Mountaineers, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 19-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas State came up short against the Mountaineers in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 82-75. Will Texas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

App. State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

Texas State and App. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.