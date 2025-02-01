Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Arkansas State 17-5, Texas State 12-9

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Texas State Bobcats and the Arkansas State Red Wolves are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Strahan Coliseum. The Bobcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Texas State would be headed in after a win, but Louisiana made sure that didn't happen. Texas State took a 70-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of Louisiana on Thursday. The Bobcats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State waltzed into their game on Wednesday with five straight wins... but they left with six. They walked away with an 81-68 victory over the Golden Eagles.

Texas State's loss dropped their record down to 12-9. As for Arkansas State, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-5 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Texas State has been crazy accurate this season, having made 46.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Arkansas State, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their field goals this season. Given Texas State's sizable advantage in that area, Arkansas State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas State lost to Arkansas State at home by a decisive 80-65 margin when the teams last played on Saturday. Will Texas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Texas State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.