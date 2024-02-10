Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Ball State 12-11, Texas State 10-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will head out on the road to take on the Texas State Bobcats at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Strahan Coliseum. Ball State is looking to tack on another W to their three-game streak on the road.

Ball State fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Bobcats on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 84-79 to the Bobcats. Ball State has not had much luck with the Bobcats recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Even though they lost, Ball State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a 82-75 finish the last time they played, Texas State and the Mountaineers decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Bobcats walked away with a 63-56 win over the Mountaineers on Wednesday. The victory was familiar territory for Texas State who now have three in a row.

The Cardinals' loss dropped their record down to 12-11. As for the Bobcats, their victory bumped their record up to 10-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Ball State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Texas State, though, as they've only made 31.6% of their threes this season. Given Ball State's sizable advantage in that area, the Bobcats will need to find a way to close that gap.