Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 3-8, Texas State 6-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas State is 9-1 against Coastal Carolina since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Strahan Coliseum. The timing is sure in Texas State's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while Coastal Carolina has not had much luck on the away from home, with seven straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Bobcats lost to the Dukes on the road by a decisive 82-65 margin.

Despite the defeat, Texas State had strong showings from Coleton Benson, who scored 19 points, and Kaden Gumbs, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Gumbs has scored all season.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 33-33 at halftime, Coastal Carolina was not quite Troy's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Chanticleers took a 72-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trojans.

The Bobcats now have a losing record at 6-7. As for the Chanticleers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas State skirted past Coastal Carolina 78-75 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does Texas State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Coastal Carolina turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Texas State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.