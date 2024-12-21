Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Georgia Southern 7-5, Texas State 7-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas State is preparing for their first Sun Belt matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Strahan Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Bobcats' favor as the team sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Eagles have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

Texas State is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering FAU just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 89-80 to the Owls.

Texas State's loss came about despite a quality game from Tyrel Morgan, who went 8 for 11 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds and five assists. Another player making a difference was Joshua O'Garro, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Georgia Southern's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They came out on top against Gardner-Webb by a score of 86-81 on Tuesday. With that win, the Eagles brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Georgia Southern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Texas State's defeat dropped their record down to 7-4. As for Georgia Southern, their victory bumped their record up to 7-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Texas State came up short against Georgia Southern when the teams last played back in February, falling 84-76. Will Texas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Georgia Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.