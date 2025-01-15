Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Georgia State 7-10, Texas State 9-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Georgia State has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Strahan Coliseum. The Bobcats took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Panthers, who come in off a win.

On Saturday, Georgia State was able to grind out a solid victory over Coastal Carolina, taking the game 79-74.

Meanwhile, Texas State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Southern Miss on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 92-88 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles. The Bobcats didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Georgia State pushed their record up to 7-10 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Texas State, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-8 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia State came up short against Texas State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 68-59. Can Georgia State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgia State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.