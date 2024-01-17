Who's Playing
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Texas State Bobcats
Current Records: Louisiana 9-8, Texas State 7-10
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas
Follow: CBS Sports App
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
What to Know
After two games on the road, Texas State is heading back home. The Texas State Bobcats and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Strahan Coliseum. Texas State is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 47.4% better than the opposition, a fact Texas State proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 67-54 victory over the Warhawks.
Meanwhile, the Ragin Cajuns didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Red Wolves on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 84-80 victory.
The Bobcats' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-10. As for the Ragin Cajuns, they now have a winning record of 9-8.
Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Texas State's sizeable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.
Texas State came up short against Louisiana in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 64-58. Will Texas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Texas State is a slight 1-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 136 points.
Series History
Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.
- Mar 05, 2023 - Louisiana 64 vs. Texas State 58
- Feb 02, 2023 - Louisiana 82 vs. Texas State 63
- Jan 21, 2023 - Louisiana 60 vs. Texas State 51
- Mar 05, 2022 - Louisiana 79 vs. Texas State 72
- Feb 10, 2022 - Texas State 82 vs. Louisiana 73
- Jan 15, 2022 - Texas State 72 vs. Louisiana 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Louisiana 74 vs. Texas State 73
- Jan 29, 2021 - Louisiana 62 vs. Texas State 60
- Jan 02, 2021 - Texas State 71 vs. Louisiana 59
- Jan 01, 2021 - Louisiana 83 vs. Texas State 77