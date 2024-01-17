Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Louisiana 9-8, Texas State 7-10

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Texas State is heading back home. The Texas State Bobcats and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Strahan Coliseum. Texas State is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 47.4% better than the opposition, a fact Texas State proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 67-54 victory over the Warhawks.

Meanwhile, the Ragin Cajuns didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Red Wolves on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 84-80 victory.

The Bobcats' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-10. As for the Ragin Cajuns, they now have a winning record of 9-8.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Texas State's sizeable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas State came up short against Louisiana in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 64-58. Will Texas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Texas State is a slight 1-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.