Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Marshall 7-8, Texas State 6-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Texas State Bobcats and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Strahan Coliseum. Texas State is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The point spread may have favored Texas State last Thursday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 71-63 loss to the Chanticleers.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Marshall proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 68-57 win over the Warhawks. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Marshall.

The Bobcats' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-8. As for the Thundering Herd, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 7-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Texas State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Marshall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This will be Texas State's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Marshall is a slight 2-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Texas State and Marshall both have 1 win in their last 2 games.