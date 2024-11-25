Halftime Report

A win for Texas State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 35-31 lead against Ohio.

If Texas State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-3 in no time. On the other hand, Ohio will have to make due with a 2-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Ohio 2-4, Texas State 3-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Texas State Bobcats at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at HTC Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Ohio is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with an 85-73 win over Portland on Friday. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Bobcats as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

AJ Clayton was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds. Jackson Paveletzke was another key player, dropping a double-double on ten points and ten assists.

Ohio was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Portland only posted 12.

Meanwhile, Texas State posted their closest win since March 1st on Friday. They had just enough and edged Princeton out 83-80. The victory was some much needed relief for the Bobcats as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Texas State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tyrel Morgan, who went 9 for 14 en route to 27 points plus seven rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Kaden Gumbs, who had 17 points in addition to seven assists and five rebounds.

Ohio's victory bumped their record up to 2-4. As for Texas State, the win got them back to even at 3-3.

Looking ahead, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Ohio: they have a less-than-stellar 1-5 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Ohio is a 3.5-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.