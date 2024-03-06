Halftime Report

Old Dominion is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 38-28 lead against Texas State.

Old Dominion entered the matchup with two straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it three. Can they turn things around, or will Texas State hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Old Dominion 7-24, Texas State 14-17

How To Watch

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs and the Texas State Bobcats are set to clash at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pensacola Bay Center in a Sun Belt postseason contest. Old Dominion is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Friday, the Monarchs lost to the Eagles on the road by a decisive 92-75 margin.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Texas State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Trojans 82-79. The win was familiar territory for Texas State who now have three in a row.

The Monarchs have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-24 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their win bumped their record up to 14-17.

Old Dominion is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Old Dominion: they have a less-than-stellar 6-22-1 record against the spread this season.

Old Dominion took a serious blow against Texas State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 65-36. Can Old Dominion avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas State is a 4-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas State and Old Dominion both have 1 win in their last 2 games.