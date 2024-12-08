Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Rice 7-2, Texas State 6-3

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

What to Know

The Rice Owls are on the road again on Sunday to play the Texas State Bobcats at 3:00 p.m. ET at Strahan Coliseum. The Owls might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Sunday.

Rice's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They managed a 70-66 victory over Iona. The score was all tied up 35-35 at the break, but the Owls were the better team in the second half.

Caden Powell was the offensive standout of the match as he went 6 for 8 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Hofstra on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Texas State entered their tilt with Arlington Bapt on Wednesday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They took their matchup with ease, bagging a 97-49 win over the Patriots. With that victory, the Bobcats brought their scoring average up to 76.8 points per game.

Texas State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Rice's win bumped their record up to 7-2. As for Texas State, their victory was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Rice has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Rice beat Texas State 83-71 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Does Rice have another victory up their sleeve, or will Texas State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Texas State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Rice.