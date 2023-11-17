Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: UTSA 1-2, Texas State 1-2

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

After three games on the road, Texas State is heading back home. They will take on the UTSA Roadrunners at 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 23.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Texas State found out the hard way on Tuesday. They were completely outmatched by the Sooners on the road and fell 93-54. Texas State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-22.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UTSA on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 90-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cardinals. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

UTSA's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Trey Edmonds, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Adante' Holiman who earned 22 points.

The Bobcats now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Roadrunners, they now also have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Texas State came up short against UTSA in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 61-56. Will Texas State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

UTSA has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Texas State.