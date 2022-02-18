Who's Playing
Arkansas State @ Texas State-San Marcos
Current Records: Arkansas State 15-8; Texas State-San Marcos 17-6
What to Know
The Arkansas State Red Wolves are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Strahan Coliseum. Texas State-San Marcos should still be riding high after a win, while the Red Wolves will be looking to regain their footing.
On Saturday, Arkansas State lost to the South Alabama Jaguars on the road by a decisive 70-51 margin.
Meanwhile, Texas State-San Marcos bagged a 63-54 victory over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday.
Arkansas State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Arkansas State was able to grind out a solid win over the Bobcats in the teams' previous meeting in January, winning 67-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Red Wolves since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Bobcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Texas State-San Marcos have won nine out of their last ten games against Arkansas State.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 60
- Feb 22, 2021 - Texas State-San Marcos 57 vs. Arkansas State 52
- Feb 15, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 69 vs. Arkansas State 64
- Jan 04, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 70 vs. Arkansas State 67
- Feb 14, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 84 vs. Arkansas State 74
- Jan 19, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 77 vs. Arkansas State 64
- Jan 11, 2018 - Texas State-San Marcos 73 vs. Arkansas State 67
- Feb 13, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 62 vs. Arkansas State 58
- Feb 25, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 71 vs. Arkansas State 60
- Jan 23, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 78 vs. Arkansas State 68