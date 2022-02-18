Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Arkansas State 15-8; Texas State-San Marcos 17-6

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Strahan Coliseum. Texas State-San Marcos should still be riding high after a win, while the Red Wolves will be looking to regain their footing.

On Saturday, Arkansas State lost to the South Alabama Jaguars on the road by a decisive 70-51 margin.

Meanwhile, Texas State-San Marcos bagged a 63-54 victory over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday.

Arkansas State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Arkansas State was able to grind out a solid win over the Bobcats in the teams' previous meeting in January, winning 67-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Red Wolves since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Bobcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas State-San Marcos have won nine out of their last ten games against Arkansas State.