Who's Playing
Arkansas State @ Texas State-San Marcos
Current Records: Arkansas State 10-15; Texas State-San Marcos 11-14
What to Know
The Arkansas State Red Wolves are 1-11 against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Arkansas State and Texas State-San Marcos will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET at Strahan Coliseum. The Red Wolves should still be riding high after a victory, while Texas State-San Marcos will be looking to right the ship.
Arkansas State had enough points to win and then some against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, taking their contest 73-57.
Texas State-San Marcos lost a heartbreaker to the Troy Trojans when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The Bobcats fell just short of Troy by a score of 68-64.
Arkansas State is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Arkansas State is now 10-15 while Texas State-San Marcos sits at 11-14. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas State is 20th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.4 on average. The Bobcats have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 11th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Bobcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas State-San Marcos have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Arkansas State.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Texas State-San Marcos 61 vs. Arkansas State 58
- Feb 17, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 84 vs. Arkansas State 67
- Jan 22, 2022 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 60
- Feb 22, 2021 - Texas State-San Marcos 57 vs. Arkansas State 52
- Feb 15, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 69 vs. Arkansas State 64
- Jan 04, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 70 vs. Arkansas State 67
- Feb 14, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 84 vs. Arkansas State 74
- Jan 19, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 77 vs. Arkansas State 64
- Jan 11, 2018 - Texas State-San Marcos 73 vs. Arkansas State 67
- Feb 13, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 62 vs. Arkansas State 58
- Feb 25, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 71 vs. Arkansas State 60
- Jan 23, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 78 vs. Arkansas State 68