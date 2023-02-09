Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Arkansas State 10-15; Texas State-San Marcos 11-14

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves are 1-11 against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Arkansas State and Texas State-San Marcos will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET at Strahan Coliseum. The Red Wolves should still be riding high after a victory, while Texas State-San Marcos will be looking to right the ship.

Arkansas State had enough points to win and then some against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, taking their contest 73-57.

Texas State-San Marcos lost a heartbreaker to the Troy Trojans when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The Bobcats fell just short of Troy by a score of 68-64.

Arkansas State is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Arkansas State is now 10-15 while Texas State-San Marcos sits at 11-14. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas State is 20th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.4 on average. The Bobcats have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 11th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas State-San Marcos have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Arkansas State.