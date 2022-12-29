Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe @ Texas State-San Marcos
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 4-9; Texas State-San Marcos 7-6
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will be on the road. Louisiana-Monroe and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Strahan Coliseum. The Warhawks have some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Last week, Louisiana-Monroe lost to the Jacksonville Dolphins at home by a decisive 66-55 margin.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Texas State-San Marcos in an 87-72 win over the Univ. of Science and Arts (OK) Drovers last Wednesday.
Louisiana-Monroe is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-6 ATS when expected to lose.
Louisiana-Monroe is now 4-9 while the Bobcats sit at 7-6. Texas State-San Marcos is 2-4 after wins this season, and the Warhawks are 3-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Bobcats are a big 12-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas State-San Marcos have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 63 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 54
- Jan 13, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 80 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 56
- Feb 27, 2021 - Texas State-San Marcos 61 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 57
- Feb 26, 2021 - Texas State-San Marcos 58 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 49
- Jan 23, 2021 - Texas State-San Marcos 69 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 63
- Jan 22, 2021 - Texas State-San Marcos 57 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 47
- Jan 30, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 71 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 51
- Jan 16, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 64 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 63
- Feb 21, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 63 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 60
- Feb 17, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 79 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 71
- Jan 18, 2018 - Texas State-San Marcos 55 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 52
- Mar 10, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 63 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 51
- Mar 04, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 70 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 65
- Jan 23, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 63 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 57
- Feb 18, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 76 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 57
- Jan 30, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 72 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 59