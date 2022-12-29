Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 4-9; Texas State-San Marcos 7-6

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will be on the road. Louisiana-Monroe and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Strahan Coliseum. The Warhawks have some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Last week, Louisiana-Monroe lost to the Jacksonville Dolphins at home by a decisive 66-55 margin.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Texas State-San Marcos in an 87-72 win over the Univ. of Science and Arts (OK) Drovers last Wednesday.

Louisiana-Monroe is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-6 ATS when expected to lose.

Louisiana-Monroe is now 4-9 while the Bobcats sit at 7-6. Texas State-San Marcos is 2-4 after wins this season, and the Warhawks are 3-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 12-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas State-San Marcos have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Louisiana-Monroe.