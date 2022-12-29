Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe @ Texas State-San Marcos
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 4-9; Texas State-San Marcos 7-6
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will be on the road. Louisiana-Monroe and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Strahan Coliseum. The Warhawks have some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
The contest between Louisiana-Monroe and the Jacksonville Dolphins last Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Louisiana-Monroe falling 66-55 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Texas State-San Marcos in an 87-72 victory over the Univ. of Science and Arts (OK) Drovers last week.
Louisiana-Monroe is now 4-9 while the Bobcats sit at 7-6. Texas State-San Marcos is 2-4 after wins this year, and Louisiana-Monroe is 3-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas
Series History
Texas State-San Marcos have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Louisiana-Monroe.
