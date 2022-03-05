Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Texas State-San Marcos

Regular Season Records: Louisiana 14-14; Texas State-San Marcos 21-6

What to Know

The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET March 5 at Pensacola Bay Center in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney.

The Troy Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but last week the Bobcats proved too difficult a challenge. Texas State-San Marcos snuck past Troy with a 66-61 victory.

Meanwhile, Louisiana earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Texas-Arlington Mavericks 67-64. Guard Jalen Dalcourt (16 points) was the top scorer for Louisiana.

Texas State-San Marcos is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Bobcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Ragin Cajuns when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, winning 82-73. Will Texas State-San Marcos repeat their success, or does Louisiana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Ragin Cajuns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana have won nine out of their last 16 games against Texas State-San Marcos.

Feb 10, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 82 vs. Louisiana 73

Jan 15, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 72 vs. Louisiana 68

Jan 30, 2021 - Louisiana 74 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 73

Jan 29, 2021 - Louisiana 62 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 60

Jan 02, 2021 - Texas State-San Marcos 71 vs. Louisiana 59

Jan 01, 2021 - Louisiana 83 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 77

Feb 01, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 71 vs. Louisiana 66

Jan 18, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 68 vs. Louisiana 59

Feb 23, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 64 vs. Louisiana 62

Mar 09, 2018 - Louisiana 80 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 54

Feb 15, 2018 - Louisiana 73 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 63

Jan 20, 2018 - Louisiana 80 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 55

Mar 02, 2017 - Louisiana 94 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 84

Jan 21, 2017 - Louisiana 79 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 73

Feb 20, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 61 vs. Louisiana 57

Jan 28, 2016 - Louisiana 80 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 54

Injury Report for Texas State-San Marcos

Nate Lacewell: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Louisiana