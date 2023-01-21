Who's Playing
Louisiana @ Texas State-San Marcos
Current Records: Louisiana 15-4; Texas State-San Marcos 10-10
What to Know
The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns' road trip will continue as they head to Strahan Coliseum at 5 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats. The teams split their matchups last year, with Texas State-San Marcos winning the first 82-73 and the Ragin Cajuns taking the second 79-72.
Louisiana beat the Arkansas State Red Wolves 80-71 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Texas State-San Marcos came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Thursday, falling 81-73.
Louisiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Louisiana is now 15-4 while the Bobcats sit at 10-10. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Ragin Cajuns come into the game boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.90%. Less enviably, Texas State-San Marcos is 20th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Texas State-San Marcos.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ragin Cajuns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisiana have won ten out of their last 17 games against Texas State-San Marcos.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Louisiana 79 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 72
- Feb 10, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 82 vs. Louisiana 73
- Jan 15, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 72 vs. Louisiana 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Louisiana 74 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 73
- Jan 29, 2021 - Louisiana 62 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 60
- Jan 02, 2021 - Texas State-San Marcos 71 vs. Louisiana 59
- Jan 01, 2021 - Louisiana 83 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 77
- Feb 01, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 71 vs. Louisiana 66
- Jan 18, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 68 vs. Louisiana 59
- Feb 23, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 64 vs. Louisiana 62
- Mar 09, 2018 - Louisiana 80 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 54
- Feb 15, 2018 - Louisiana 73 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 63
- Jan 20, 2018 - Louisiana 80 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 55
- Mar 02, 2017 - Louisiana 94 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 84
- Jan 21, 2017 - Louisiana 79 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 73
- Feb 20, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 61 vs. Louisiana 57
- Jan 28, 2016 - Louisiana 80 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 54