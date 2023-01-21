Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Louisiana 15-4; Texas State-San Marcos 10-10

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns' road trip will continue as they head to Strahan Coliseum at 5 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats. The teams split their matchups last year, with Texas State-San Marcos winning the first 82-73 and the Ragin Cajuns taking the second 79-72.

Louisiana beat the Arkansas State Red Wolves 80-71 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Texas State-San Marcos came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Thursday, falling 81-73.

Louisiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Louisiana is now 15-4 while the Bobcats sit at 10-10. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Ragin Cajuns come into the game boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.90%. Less enviably, Texas State-San Marcos is 20th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Texas State-San Marcos.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ragin Cajuns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Louisiana have won ten out of their last 17 games against Texas State-San Marcos.