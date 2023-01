Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Louisiana 15-4; Texas State-San Marcos 10-10

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Strahan Coliseum at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats winning the first 82-73 and the Ragin Cajuns taking the second 79-72.

Louisiana beat the Arkansas State Red Wolves 80-71 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Texas State-San Marcos came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Thursday, falling 81-73.

Louisiana's win brought them up to 15-4 while Texas State-San Marcos' loss pulled them down to 10-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Louisiana comes into the contest boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.90%. Less enviably, the Bobcats are 20th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana have won ten out of their last 17 games against Texas State-San Marcos.