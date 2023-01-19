Who's Playing

Marshall @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Marshall 15-4; Texas State-San Marcos 10-9

What to Know

The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Bobcats and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Strahan Coliseum. Marshall should still be riding high after a win, while Texas State-San Marcos will be looking to regain their footing.

Texas State-San Marcos lost a heartbreaker to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Texas State-San Marcos fell in a 61-58 heartbreaker.

Meanwhile, the Old Dominion Monarchs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Marshall proved too difficult a challenge. The Thundering Herd took their matchup against the Monarchs 73-65.

The Bobcats are now 10-9 while Marshall sits at 15-4. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas State-San Marcos is 12th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.8 on average. Marshall's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 22nd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.