Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Old Dominion 15-10; Texas State-San Marcos 12-14

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats and the Old Dominion Monarchs at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Strahan Coliseum. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but on Thursday Texas State-San Marcos sidestepped the Arkansas State Red Wolves for a 66-62 victory.

Speaking of close games: Old Dominion came out on top in a nail-biter against the Georgia State Panthers on Thursday, sneaking past 63-60. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Their wins bumped the Bobcats to 12-14 and the Monarchs to 15-10. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.