Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Sam Houston 8-2; Texas State-San Marcos 6-5

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Strahan Coliseum. Sam Houston will be strutting in after a win while Texas State-San Marcos will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Bearkats proved too difficult a challenge. Sam Houston blew past Louisiana-Monroe 79-53. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 11.5 points in Sam Houston's favor.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 71-65 to the Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders.

Sam Houston is now 8-2 while Texas State-San Marcos sits at 6-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: Sam Houston enters the game with only 54.4 points allowed per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Texas State-San Marcos is 42nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.