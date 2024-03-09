Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Baylor 22-8, Texas Tech 21-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Baylor has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Texas scored an imposing 85 points on Monday, Baylor still came out on top. The Bears walked away with a 93-85 victory over the Longhorns. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 11:39 mark of the first half, when Baylor was facing a 30-16 deficit.

Jalen Bridges went supernova for Baylor, shooting 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and almost dropping a double-double on 32 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Bridges has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of RayJ Dennis, who scored 16 points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders didn't have too much trouble with the Cowboys on the road on Tuesday as they won 75-58. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Darrion Williams, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. Williams also grabbed three+ steals for the first time this season. Another player making a difference was Pop Isaacs, who scored 19 points along with five assists and two steals.

The Bears' victory bumped their record up to 22-8. As for the Red Raiders, their win bumped their record up to 21-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Baylor hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82 points per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Baylor is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-2 against the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Texas Tech is a slight 2-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Baylor has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Texas Tech.