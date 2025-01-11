Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Texas Tech and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 40-34 lead against Iowa State.

Texas Tech came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Iowa State 13-1, Texas Tech 11-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN

What to Know

After two games on the road, Texas Tech is heading back home. They and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Red Raiders will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Tuesday, Texas Tech was able to grind out a solid win over BYU, taking the game 72-67.

Texas Tech got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Elijah Hawkins out in front who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points plus five assists. Hawkins continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Darrion Williams, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Texas Tech smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Iowa State had already won nine in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.3 points) and they went ahead and made it ten on Tuesday. They blew past the Utes 82-59. The Cyclones have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine matches by 19 points or more this season.

Iowa State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Curtis Jones, who went 10 for 17 en route to 23 points plus six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tamin Lipsey, who had 20 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Texas Tech is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season. As for Iowa State, they pushed their record up to 13-1 with the victory, which was their 27th straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Texas Tech hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Iowa State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas Tech came up short against Iowa State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 82-74. Will Texas Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Texas Tech is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Iowa State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Texas Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.