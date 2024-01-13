Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Kansas State 12-3, Texas Tech 13-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at United Supermarkets Arena. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Texas Tech sitting on eight straight wins and Kansas State on four.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Texas Tech proved on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 90-73 victory over the Cowboys.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Pop Isaacs, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Warren Washington, who scored 16 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Mountaineers on Tuesday, taking the game 81-67.

Kansas State can attribute much of their success to David N'Guessan, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds, and Cam Carter, who scored 23 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points N'Guessan has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Will McNair Jr., who scored 12 points along with nine rebounds.

The Red Raiders' victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.9 points per game. As for the Wildcats, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Texas Tech and Kansas State are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Texas Tech hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Kansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Texas Tech beat Kansas State 71-63 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Texas Tech have another victory up their sleeve, or will Kansas State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Texas Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.