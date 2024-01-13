Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Kansas State 12-3, Texas Tech 13-2

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at United Supermarkets Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Texas Tech comes in on eight and Kansas State on four.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Texas Tech proved on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 90-73 win over the Cowboys.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Pop Isaacs, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Warren Washington, who scored 16 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats beat the Mountaineers 81-67 on Tuesday.

Kansas State relied on the efforts of David N'Guessan, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds, and Cam Carter, who scored 23 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points N'Guessan has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Will McNair Jr., who scored 12 points along with nine rebounds.

The Red Raiders' victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.9 points per game. As for the Wildcats, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Texas Tech is a solid 6-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Texas Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.