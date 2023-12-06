Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 5-4, Texas Tech 5-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

Texas Tech will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Texas Tech pushed their score all the way to 95 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 103-95 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Joe Toussaint, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 assists. Chance McMillian was another key contributor, going 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 1 assists.

Meanwhile, Neb.-Omaha had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 26.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They put the hurt on the Bruins with a sharp 78-59 victory. Neb.-Omaha might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won three matches by 19 points or more this season.

The Red Raiders' loss dropped their record down to 5-2. As for the Mavericks, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-4.

As mentioned, Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 20.5 points. Currently 4-1 against the spread, Neb.-Omaha has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Texas Tech is only 2-5 ATS.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Neb.-Omaha struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Texas Tech is a big 20.5-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Texas Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.