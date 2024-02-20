Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: TCU 18-7, Texas Tech 18-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

TCU and the Red Raiders are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. TCU pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5.5-point favorite Red Raiders.

Kansas State typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday TCU proved too difficult a challenge. Not to be outdone by the Wildcats, they got past the Wildcats on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Jameer Nelson Jr. with but a second left in the second quarter. The victory made it back-to-back wins for TCU.

TCU can attribute much of their success to Micah Peavy, who almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Peavy has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders couldn't handle the Cyclones on Saturday and fell 82-74.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Joe Toussaint, who scored 16 points. He didn't help Texas Tech's cause all that much against the Jayhawks last Monday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Darrion Williams was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Horned Frogs' win bumped their record up to 18-7. As for the Red Raiders, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 18-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. TCU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.5 points per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

TCU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Red Raiders in their previous matchup back in January, winning 85-78. The rematch might be a little tougher for TCU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Texas Tech is a solid 5.5-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas Tech and TCU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.