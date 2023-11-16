Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 2-1, Texas Tech 2-0

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be playing at home against the TX A&M-CC Islanders at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Red Raiders beat the Spartans 56-42. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Texas Tech.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Pop Isaacs, who earned 8 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 50 points in their last game, TX A&M-CC made sure to put some points up on the board against Dallas Christian on Monday. The Islanders simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Crusaders 104-45 at home. With TX A&M-CC ahead 57-25 at the half, the match was all but over already.

The Red Raiders' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Islanders, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Going forward, the game looks promising for Texas Tech, as the team is favored by a full 25 points. They finished last season with a 15-16 record against the spread.

Everything went Texas Tech's way against TX A&M-CC in their previous meeting back in December of 2020 as Texas Tech made off with a 77-57 victory. Does Texas Tech have another victory up their sleeve, or will TX A&M-CC turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Texas Tech is a big 25-point favorite against TX A&M-CC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Raiders, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Texas Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.