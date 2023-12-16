Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Vanderbilt 4-5, Texas Tech 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas Tech has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in a holiday battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Dickies Arena. Texas Tech knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matches -- so hopefully Vanderbilt likes a good challenge.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 21 to 7 on the offensive boards, a fact Texas Tech proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Golden Eagles by a score of 82-76. With that win, Texas Tech brought their scoring average up to 75.6 points per game.

Texas Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Warren Washington led the charge by dropping a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Washington has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Kerwin Walton, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, the Commodores couldn't handle the Dons on Wednesday and fell 73-60. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Vanderbilt has scored all season.

Vanderbilt's defeat came about despite a quality game from Ven-Allen Lubin, who scored 15 points.

Vanderbilt struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Red Raiders pushed their record up to 7-2 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for the Commodores, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Vanderbilt struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.