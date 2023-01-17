Who's Playing

Baylor @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Baylor 12-5; Texas Tech 10-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading back home. Texas Tech and the #21 Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Bears will be strutting in after a victory while Texas Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for the Red Raiders as they fell 72-70 to the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday. Texas Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Pop Isaacs, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Cowboys typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Baylor proved too difficult a challenge. Baylor strolled past Oklahoma State with points to spare, taking the contest 74-58. Four players on the Bears scored in the double digits: guard LJ Cryer (16), forward Flo Thamba (12), forward Jalen Bridges (12), and guard Adam Flagler (11).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Red Raiders are expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in seven of their ten home games.

Texas Tech is now 10-7 while Baylor sits at 12-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas Tech comes into the game boasting the 33rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48%. Baylor has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 28th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baylor have won eight out of their last 14 games against Texas Tech.