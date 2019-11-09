How to watch Texas Tech vs. Bethune-Cook.: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Bethune-Cookman basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech (home) vs. Bethune-Cook. (away)
Current Records: Texas Tech 1-0; Bethune-Cook. 1-0
Last Season Records: Texas Tech 26-6; Bethune-Cook. 14-17
What to Know
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will stay at home another game and welcome the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
Texas Tech made easy work of the Eastern Illinois Panthers and carried off an 85-60 victory.
Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They steamrolled the Florida Christian College Suns 110-68.
Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 28-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game on Tuesday, where they covered a 22-point spread.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Red Raiders come into the matchup boasting the 25th most field goal percentage in the league at 55.20%. Bethune-Cook. displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank eighth in the league when it comes to points per game, with 110 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Raiders are a big 28-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
