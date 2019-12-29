How to watch Texas Tech vs. Cal State Bakersfield: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Cal State Bakersfield basketball game
Who's Playing
Cal State Bakersfield @ No. 23 Texas Tech
Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 6-8; Texas Tech 8-3
What to Know
The #23 Texas Tech Red Raiders will finish 2019 at home by hosting the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Red Raiders took down the UTRGV Vaqueros 68-58 last week. G Jahmi'us Ramsey (15 points) and G Terrence Shannon Jr. (14 points) were the top scorers for the Red Raiders.
Meanwhile, Cal State Bakersfield made easy work of the Cal Poly Mustangs two weeks ago and carried off a 72-50 win. The oddsmakers were on Cal State Bakersfield's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
This next game looks promising for the Red Raiders, who are favored by a full 20 points. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.
Their wins bumped the Red Raiders to 8-3 and the Roadrunners to 6-8. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Raiders are a big 20-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky returns
John Calipari's Wildcats now have the nation's most unusual body of work through 12 games
-
UCLA's loss a reminder of bad roster
This is the first UCLA team without a McDonald's All-American since the award was unveiled...
-
Kentucky vs. Louisville hoops preview
One of the best rivalries in college basketball goes down Saturday on CBS
-
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee preview
The Badgers head to Knoxville on Saturday looking to notch a big out-of-conference win ahead...
-
Top 25 And 1: Louisville faces rival UK
The Cardinals face the Wildcats in a battle for bragging rights in the Bluegrass State
-
Evansville places coach McCarty on leave
Evansville revealed McCarty 'may have violated' Title IX policies and is digging deeper into...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic