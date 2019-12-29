How to watch Texas Tech vs. Cal State Bakersfield: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ No. 23 Texas Tech

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 6-8; Texas Tech 8-3

What to Know

The #23 Texas Tech Red Raiders will finish 2019 at home by hosting the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Red Raiders took down the UTRGV Vaqueros 68-58 last week. G Jahmi'us Ramsey (15 points) and G Terrence Shannon Jr. (14 points) were the top scorers for the Red Raiders.

Meanwhile, Cal State Bakersfield made easy work of the Cal Poly Mustangs two weeks ago and carried off a 72-50 win. The oddsmakers were on Cal State Bakersfield's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

This next game looks promising for the Red Raiders, who are favored by a full 20 points. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.

Their wins bumped the Red Raiders to 8-3 and the Roadrunners to 6-8. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 20-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.