Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Eastern Washington 4-6; Texas Tech 6-2

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles' road trip will continue as they head to United Supermarkets Arena at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Texas Tech will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Eastern Washington was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 77-76 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech beat the Nicholls State Colonels 78-71 last Wednesday. Texas Tech got double-digit scores from four players: guard Pop Isaacs (24), forward Kevin Obanor (20), forward Daniel Batcho (14), and guard Lamar Washington (12). Washington hadn't helped his team much against the Georgetown Hoyas two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Lamar Washington's points were the most he has had all year.

Eastern Washington is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

The Eagles are now 4-6 while the Red Raiders sit at 6-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Eastern Washington is stumbling into the contest with the 38th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. Texas Tech's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Red Raiders slightly, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.