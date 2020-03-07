How to watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas basketball game
Who's Playing
Kansas @ Texas Tech
Current Records: Kansas 27-3; Texas Tech 18-12
What to Know
Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the #1 Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Jayhawks are cruising in on a 15-game winning streak while Texas Tech is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
Kansas was able to grind out a solid win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday, winning 75-66. Center Udoka Azubuike took over for Kansas, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with 14 rebounds and five blocks.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 71-68 to the Baylor Bears. Guard Davide Moretti had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Kansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 8-3 ATS in away games but only 18-12 all in all.
The Jayhawks are now 27-3 while Texas Tech sits at 18-12. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Kansas have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them fourth in college basketball. As for Texas Tech, they enter the contest with only 63.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $69.90
Odds
The Jayhawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
Series History
Kansas have won seven out of their last nine games against Texas Tech.
- Feb 01, 2020 - Kansas 78 vs. Texas Tech 75
- Feb 23, 2019 - Texas Tech 91 vs. Kansas 62
- Feb 02, 2019 - Kansas 79 vs. Texas Tech 63
- Feb 24, 2018 - Kansas 74 vs. Texas Tech 72
- Jan 02, 2018 - Texas Tech 85 vs. Kansas 73
- Feb 11, 2017 - Kansas 80 vs. Texas Tech 79
- Jan 07, 2017 - Kansas 85 vs. Texas Tech 68
- Feb 27, 2016 - Kansas 67 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Jan 09, 2016 - Kansas 69 vs. Texas Tech 59
