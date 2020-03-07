How to watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Kansas @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Kansas 27-3; Texas Tech 18-12

What to Know

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the #1 Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Jayhawks are cruising in on a 15-game winning streak while Texas Tech is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

Kansas was able to grind out a solid win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday, winning 75-66. Center Udoka Azubuike took over for Kansas, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 71-68 to the Baylor Bears. Guard Davide Moretti had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Kansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 8-3 ATS in away games but only 18-12 all in all.

The Jayhawks are now 27-3 while Texas Tech sits at 18-12. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Kansas have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them fourth in college basketball. As for Texas Tech, they enter the contest with only 63.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.90

Odds

The Jayhawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Kansas have won seven out of their last nine games against Texas Tech.