Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Kansas State 19-5; Texas Tech 12-12

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the #12 Kansas State Wildcats will be on the road. The Wildcats and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. K-State should still be riding high after a big win, while Texas Tech will be looking to get back in the win column.

K-State took their matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday by a conclusive 82-61 score. K-State got double-digit scores from five players: guard Markquis Nowell (18), forward Keyontae Johnson (14), guard Desi Sills (14), guard Tykei Greene (13), and forward David N'Guessan (10). N'Guessan hadn't helped his team much against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Texas Tech lost a heartbreaker to the Oklahoma State Cowboys when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for the Red Raiders as they fell 71-68 to Oklahoma State. The top scorers for Texas Tech were guard Jaylon Tyson (20 points) and guard De'Vion Harmon (19 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, K-State is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

K-State beat Texas Tech 68-58 in the teams' previous meeting last month. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Wildcats since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.99

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Tech have won ten out of their last 15 games against Kansas State.