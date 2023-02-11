Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Kansas State 19-5; Texas Tech 12-12

What to Know

The #12 Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Wildcats should still be riding high after a big win, while Texas Tech will be looking to right the ship.

K-State took their contest against the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday by a conclusive 82-61 score. Five players on K-State scored in the double digits: guard Markquis Nowell (18), forward Keyontae Johnson (14), guard Desi Sills (14), guard Tykei Greene (13), and forward David N'Guessan (10). N'Guessan hadn't helped his team much against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 71-68 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Red Raiders, who fell 52-51 when the teams previously met last March. Guard Jaylon Tyson (20 points) and guard De'Vion Harmon (19 points) were the top scorers for Texas Tech.

The Wildcats beat Texas Tech 68-58 in the teams' previous meeting in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for K-State since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Tech have won ten out of their last 15 games against Kansas State.