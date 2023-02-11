Who's Playing
Kansas State @ Texas Tech
Current Records: Kansas State 19-5; Texas Tech 12-12
What to Know
The #12 Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Wildcats should still be riding high after a big win, while Texas Tech will be looking to right the ship.
K-State took their contest against the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday by a conclusive 82-61 score. Five players on K-State scored in the double digits: guard Markquis Nowell (18), forward Keyontae Johnson (14), guard Desi Sills (14), guard Tykei Greene (13), and forward David N'Guessan (10). N'Guessan hadn't helped his team much against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 71-68 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Red Raiders, who fell 52-51 when the teams previously met last March. Guard Jaylon Tyson (20 points) and guard De'Vion Harmon (19 points) were the top scorers for Texas Tech.
The Wildcats beat Texas Tech 68-58 in the teams' previous meeting in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for K-State since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas Tech have won ten out of their last 15 games against Kansas State.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Kansas State 68 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Feb 28, 2022 - Texas Tech 73 vs. Kansas State 68
- Jan 15, 2022 - Kansas State 62 vs. Texas Tech 51
- Feb 06, 2021 - Texas Tech 73 vs. Kansas State 62
- Jan 05, 2021 - Texas Tech 82 vs. Kansas State 71
- Feb 19, 2020 - Texas Tech 69 vs. Kansas State 62
- Jan 14, 2020 - Texas Tech 77 vs. Kansas State 63
- Jan 22, 2019 - Kansas State 58 vs. Texas Tech 45
- Jan 05, 2019 - Texas Tech 63 vs. Kansas State 57
- Feb 10, 2018 - Texas Tech 66 vs. Kansas State 47
- Jan 06, 2018 - Texas Tech 74 vs. Kansas State 58
- Mar 04, 2017 - Kansas State 61 vs. Texas Tech 48
- Jan 10, 2017 - Texas Tech 66 vs. Kansas State 65
- Mar 05, 2016 - Texas Tech 80 vs. Kansas State 71
- Jan 12, 2016 - Kansas State 83 vs. Texas Tech 70