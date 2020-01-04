How to watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma State @ Texas Tech
Current Records: Oklahoma State 9-3; Texas Tech 9-3
What to Know
The #22 Texas Tech Red Raiders have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys at noon ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Red Raiders wrapped up 2019 with a 73-58 win over the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners. The Red Raiders can attribute much of their success to G Jahmi'us Ramsey, who had 20 points, and G Kyler Edwards, who had 20 points.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State was fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 82-31. That 51-point margin sets a new personal best for Oklahoma State on the season.
Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Texas Tech and Oklahoma State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $57.00
Odds
The Red Raiders are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 131
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas Tech have won five out of their last eight games against Oklahoma State.
- Feb 27, 2019 - Texas Tech 84 vs. Oklahoma State 80
- Feb 13, 2019 - Texas Tech 78 vs. Oklahoma State 50
- Feb 21, 2018 - Oklahoma State 79 vs. Texas Tech 71
- Jan 23, 2018 - Texas Tech 75 vs. Oklahoma State 70
- Feb 25, 2017 - Oklahoma State 80 vs. Texas Tech 63
- Jan 21, 2017 - Oklahoma State 83 vs. Texas Tech 64
- Feb 20, 2016 - Texas Tech 71 vs. Oklahoma State 61
- Feb 03, 2016 - Texas Tech 63 vs. Oklahoma State 61
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 6 Memphis set for UGA
Penny Hardaway's Tigers are now 10-0 without James Wiseman
-
Expert Picks for Saturday's big games
No. 16 West Virginia at No. 5 Kansas and Indiana at No. 15 Maryland highlight Saturday's slate
-
How Wisconsin upset No. 5 Ohio State
The No. 5 Buckeyes have a serious flaw and if they don't get it fixed soon, they could be out...
-
Memphis vs. Georgia: Preview, prediction
The No. 9 Tigers face the Bulldogs on CBS
-
UTEP's Terry out of hospital
Terry experienced an allergic reaction to a meal during a trip to Miami to face FIU
-
Izzo invites fan to team facility
Masato Nakamura was invited to two days of practices, film sessions and got upgraded game tickets
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic