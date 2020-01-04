How to watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State basketball game

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Oklahoma State 9-3; Texas Tech 9-3

What to Know

The #22 Texas Tech Red Raiders have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys at noon ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Red Raiders wrapped up 2019 with a 73-58 win over the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners. The Red Raiders can attribute much of their success to G Jahmi'us Ramsey, who had 20 points, and G Kyler Edwards, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State was fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 82-31. That 51-point margin sets a new personal best for Oklahoma State on the season.

Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Texas Tech and Oklahoma State clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $57.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 131

Series History

Texas Tech have won five out of their last eight games against Oklahoma State.

  • Feb 27, 2019 - Texas Tech 84 vs. Oklahoma State 80
  • Feb 13, 2019 - Texas Tech 78 vs. Oklahoma State 50
  • Feb 21, 2018 - Oklahoma State 79 vs. Texas Tech 71
  • Jan 23, 2018 - Texas Tech 75 vs. Oklahoma State 70
  • Feb 25, 2017 - Oklahoma State 80 vs. Texas Tech 63
  • Jan 21, 2017 - Oklahoma State 83 vs. Texas Tech 64
  • Feb 20, 2016 - Texas Tech 71 vs. Oklahoma State 61
  • Feb 03, 2016 - Texas Tech 63 vs. Oklahoma State 61
