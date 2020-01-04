How to watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Oklahoma State 9-3; Texas Tech 9-3

What to Know

The #22 Texas Tech Red Raiders have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys at noon ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Red Raiders wrapped up 2019 with a 73-58 win over the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners. The Red Raiders can attribute much of their success to G Jahmi'us Ramsey, who had 20 points, and G Kyler Edwards, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State was fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 82-31. That 51-point margin sets a new personal best for Oklahoma State on the season.

Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Texas Tech and Oklahoma State clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $57.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 131

Series History

Texas Tech have won five out of their last eight games against Oklahoma State.