How to watch Texas Tech vs. TCU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
Who's Playing
TCU @ Texas Tech
Current Records: TCU 13-10; Texas Tech 15-8
What to Know
The TCU Horned Frogs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. TCU and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Horned Frogs are limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Kansas Jayhawks took down TCU 60-46 this past Saturday. Guard RJ Nembhard had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes with and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 62-57 win. Texas Tech's guard Jahmi'us Ramsey filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points.
TCU is now 13-10 while Texas Tech sits at 15-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: TCU ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with five on average. Texas Tech is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 22nd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at four. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Red Raiders are a big 10-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas Tech have won seven out of their last ten games against TCU.
- Jan 21, 2020 - TCU 65 vs. Texas Tech 54
- Mar 02, 2019 - Texas Tech 81 vs. TCU 66
- Jan 28, 2019 - Texas Tech 84 vs. TCU 65
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas Tech 79 vs. TCU 75
- Feb 03, 2018 - Texas Tech 83 vs. TCU 71
- Feb 07, 2017 - TCU 62 vs. Texas Tech 61
- Jan 18, 2017 - Texas Tech 75 vs. TCU 69
- Mar 09, 2016 - TCU 67 vs. Texas Tech 62
- Feb 23, 2016 - Texas Tech 83 vs. TCU 79
- Jan 18, 2016 - Texas Tech 76 vs. TCU 69
-
