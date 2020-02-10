How to watch Texas Tech vs. TCU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

TCU @ Texas Tech

Current Records: TCU 13-10; Texas Tech 15-8

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. TCU and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Horned Frogs are limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Kansas Jayhawks took down TCU 60-46 this past Saturday. Guard RJ Nembhard had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes with and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 62-57 win. Texas Tech's guard Jahmi'us Ramsey filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points.

TCU is now 13-10 while Texas Tech sits at 15-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: TCU ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with five on average. Texas Tech is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 22nd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at four. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 10-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

Texas Tech have won seven out of their last ten games against TCU.