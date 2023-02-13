Who's Playing
Texas @ Texas Tech
Current Records: Texas 20-5; Texas Tech 13-12
What to Know
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the #5 Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The West Virginia Mountaineers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Texas proved too difficult a challenge. The Longhorns were fully in charge, breezing past West Virginia 94-60 at home. Texas can attribute much of their success to guard Sir'Jabari Rice, who had 24 points.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech beat the Kansas State Wildcats 71-63 this past Saturday. Four players on Texas Tech scored in the double digits: guard De'Vion Harmon (20), guard Lamar Washington (13), guard Jaylon Tyson (11), and forward Kevin Obanor (10).
The wins brought Texas up to 20-5 and the Red Raiders to 13-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Longhorns rank 29th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.1 on average. Less enviably, Texas Tech is stumbling into the matchup with the 41st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.2 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas Tech have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Texas.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Texas 72 vs. Texas Tech 70
- Feb 19, 2022 - Texas Tech 61 vs. Texas 55
- Feb 01, 2022 - Texas Tech 77 vs. Texas 64
- Mar 11, 2021 - Texas 67 vs. Texas Tech 66
- Feb 27, 2021 - Texas Tech 68 vs. Texas 59
- Jan 13, 2021 - Texas Tech 79 vs. Texas 77
- Feb 29, 2020 - Texas 68 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Feb 08, 2020 - Texas Tech 62 vs. Texas 57
- Mar 04, 2019 - Texas Tech 70 vs. Texas 51
- Jan 12, 2019 - Texas Tech 68 vs. Texas 62
- Mar 08, 2018 - Texas Tech 73 vs. Texas 69
- Jan 31, 2018 - Texas Tech 73 vs. Texas 71
- Jan 17, 2018 - Texas 67 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Mar 08, 2017 - Texas 61 vs. Texas Tech 52
- Mar 01, 2017 - Texas Tech 67 vs. Texas 57
- Feb 01, 2017 - Texas 62 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Feb 06, 2016 - Texas 69 vs. Texas Tech 59
- Jan 02, 2016 - Texas Tech 82 vs. Texas 74