Who's Playing

Texas @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Texas 20-5; Texas Tech 13-12

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the #5 Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The West Virginia Mountaineers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Texas proved too difficult a challenge. The Longhorns were fully in charge, breezing past West Virginia 94-60 at home. Texas can attribute much of their success to guard Sir'Jabari Rice, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech beat the Kansas State Wildcats 71-63 this past Saturday. Four players on Texas Tech scored in the double digits: guard De'Vion Harmon (20), guard Lamar Washington (13), guard Jaylon Tyson (11), and forward Kevin Obanor (10).

The wins brought Texas up to 20-5 and the Red Raiders to 13-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Longhorns rank 29th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.1 on average. Less enviably, Texas Tech is stumbling into the matchup with the 41st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Tech have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Texas.