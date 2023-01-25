Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Texas Tech

Current Records: West Virginia 11-8; Texas Tech 10-8

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders won both of their matches against the West Virginia Mountaineers last season (78-65 and 60-53) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. Texas Tech and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 68-58. One thing holding Texas Tech back was the mediocre play of forward Kevin Obanor, who did not have his best game: he played for 36 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, West Virginia came up short against the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, falling 69-61. Guard Kedrian Johnson (22 points) was the top scorer for West Virginia.

Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their 11 home games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

West Virginia have won nine out of their last 16 games against Texas Tech.