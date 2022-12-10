Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ No. 2 Texas

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3-7; Texas 6-1

What to Know

The #2 Texas Longhorns will look to defend their home court Saturday against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 1 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.

Texas came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, falling 85-78. Texas' loss came about despite a quality game from forward Timmy Allen, who had 21 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Golden Lions wrapped it up with a 59-41 win at home.

This next contest looks promising for Texas, who are favored by a full 34.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Texas is now 6-1 while Arkansas-Pine Bluff sits at 3-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Longhorns have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.50%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. Less enviably, the Golden Lions have only been able to knock down 38.80% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 34.5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 34.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.