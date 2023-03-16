Who's Playing

Colgate @ Texas

Regular Season Records: Colgate 26-8; Texas 26-8

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders and the #5 Texas Longhorns are set to clash at 7:25 p.m. ET March 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Averaging 87.33 points per game, the Colgate squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully the Longhorns' defense is prepared for a test.

Colgate strolled past the Lafayette Leopards with points to spare last Wednesday, taking the matchup 79-61. Five players on the Raiders scored in the double digits: forward Keegan Records (21), guard Tucker Richardson (14), guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (14), guard Braeden Smith (11), and forward Ryan Moffatt (10). That's Tucker Richardson's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, Texas earned some more postseason success in their contest this past Saturday. They made easy work of the Kansas Jayhawks and carried off a 76-56 victory. The Longhorns can attribute much of their success to forward Dylan Disu, who had 18 points along with six boards, and guard Sir'Jabari Rice, who had 17 points.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raiders come into the contest boasting the 16th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.1. But Texas enters the game with 16.2 takeaways on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:25 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:25 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.