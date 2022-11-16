Who's Playing

No. 2 Gonzaga @ No. 11 Texas

Current Records: Gonzaga 2-0; Texas 2-0

What to Know

The #11 Texas Longhorns' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9:30 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Moody Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Texas entered their contest last Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging an 82-31 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies. Six players on the Longhorns scored in the double digits: guard Marcus Carr (11), Sir'Jabari Rice (11), forward Timmy Allen (10), guard Tyrese Hunter (10), forward Dillon Mitchell (10), and guard Arterio Morris (10).

Meanwhile, Gonzaga escaped with a win last week against the Michigan State Spartans by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. Forward Drew Timme was the offensive standout of the contest for the Bulldogs, dropping a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.

The wins brought Texas up to 2-0 and Gonzaga to 2-0. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 30.40%, which places them ninth in college basketball. But Gonzaga comes into the game boasting the 18th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 52.10%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Longhorns as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Gonzaga have won both of the games they've played against Texas in the last eight years.