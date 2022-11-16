Who's Playing
No. 2 Gonzaga @ No. 11 Texas
Current Records: Gonzaga 2-0; Texas 2-0
What to Know
The #11 Texas Longhorns' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9:30 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Moody Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Texas entered their contest last Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging an 82-31 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies. Six players on the Longhorns scored in the double digits: guard Marcus Carr (11), Sir'Jabari Rice (11), forward Timmy Allen (10), guard Tyrese Hunter (10), forward Dillon Mitchell (10), and guard Arterio Morris (10).
Meanwhile, Gonzaga escaped with a win last week against the Michigan State Spartans by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. Forward Drew Timme was the offensive standout of the contest for the Bulldogs, dropping a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.
The wins brought Texas up to 2-0 and Gonzaga to 2-0. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 30.40%, which places them ninth in college basketball. But Gonzaga comes into the game boasting the 18th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 52.10%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $100.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Longhorns as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Gonzaga have won both of the games they've played against Texas in the last eight years.
- Nov 13, 2021 - Gonzaga 86 vs. Texas 74
- Nov 26, 2017 - Gonzaga 76 vs. Texas 71